We unexpectedly lost Christi Marie Heintz (Landenberger) on May 11, 2020, a day after Mother's Day. One of her fondest passions was hiking and bagging peaks, but she was severely allergic to bee stings, and while coming down her latest conquest (Black Mountain near Las Vegas) she was stung by a bee and despite heroic efforts to save her, her allergic reaction was fatal. She is deeply missed by her husband of 43 years, Michael, and daughters (Tara McCall and Erin Jackson) and son (Kevin Heintz), and her nine beloved grandchildren, who called her "Honey." Honey was passionate about teaching the kids about her interests; all things in nature, skiing, hiking, playing the guitar, photography and singing. Christi was born in Eureka, CA, on September 20, 1955, middle daughter of Patricia and Charles (Fred) Landenberger. Her sisters Jody Westfall and Nancy Marple hiked many memorable miles with her, and had a shared love of the northern California redwoods. Christi graduated from Rio Americano High School in 1972, and received undergraduate and graduate degrees from UC Davis. She loved her time traveling Europe and performing in the Up With People cast during the 1974-1975 season. She lived in Sacramento until 2006, when she moved to Green Valley, AZ. She spent many years working in the almond and bee industries where she is remembered by her colleagues for her vision and leadership. The tribute to Christi is available to read: http://newsroom.almonds.com/content/christi-heintz-remembered-for-her-vision-leadership-on-almond-production-honey-bee-research Her family has also dedicated a website to remember Christi, and memorial service information will be available here as we work through the rules for gathering in Arizona. https://ptwob244.wixsite.com/christi
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 14, 2020.