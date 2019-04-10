Christian H. Diehl, age 48 passed away quietly in Tacoma Washington on April 1s, 2019. We pray that he has gone to be with his brother Barry. Chris lived his life as he wanted to live and as only he could. He had a huge childlike heart and loved children. Chris lived for many years in Rocklin, CA and his final years were spent in Gig Harbor, Washington. He is missed by many. Chris is survived by his Mother Susan and step-father Andy, his father Barry, sisters Debbie, Kim, Kelly, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by his brother Barry. Services will be private.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christian H. Diehl.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 10, 2019