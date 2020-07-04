July 2, 2020 Chris Pedersen passed away peacefully at Summerset Senior Living in Rancho Cordova, California, on July 2, 2020, at the age of 69. Chris was born at Sutter Hospital in 1950 in Sacramento, California, to Niels and Ruth Pedersen. Chris was a good athlete and played Land Park little league, winter ball for the Sons of Italy, and for CK McClatchy High School. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and never missed a game, either on TV or attending in person. An early love of golf led him to a lifetime of enjoyment of the sport, and to his career as greens keeper at Mill Valley Golf Course, where he retired after 25 years. Chris also enjoyed fishing and took many fun trips with friends. Chris lived in Marin County until retirement but was often back and forth to Sacramento seeing his many friends and caring for his parents. After retirement he became the proud owner of the family home in Sacramento. He never lost his love for Sactown. Chris was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Niels Pedersen. He is survived by his brother Rodney Pedersen and sister-in-law Judy of McMinnville, Oregon, niece Laura Pedersen and husband Jason Cline of San Rafael, California, and nephew Scott Pedersen of Santa Rosa, California. He will be greatly missed by his many friends far and wide. Our thanks to very special friends Brent and Dana Kato, Nathan and Sherrie Stanley, and Howard and Stella Norris for their loving assistance and attention in Chris's life, especially in the past month, as well as Laura, Jason and Scott. We also thank Summerset Senior Living and Suncrest Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. A gathering of Chris's loved ones will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, or another charity of your choice
.