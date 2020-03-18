Born to James Lee and Cheryl Ann Dorsey in Redding CA. Chris passed away peacefully at home March 10th,2020 after a long battle with ALS. Through this battle she kept a positive mindset and optimistic outlook. She was an amazing wife, sister, mother, and best of all grandma, with a fun-loving spirit and a great sense of humor. Chris will be remembered for her most contagious laugh and open arms to anyone. Chris leaves behind her soulmate, best friend, and husband of 25years, John Kattenhorn, Siblings- James and Kimberly. Children- Laura, Shawn, Alex, Dylan, Mindy, Kasey. Nieces and Nephews- Amanda, Jordan, Kaitlyn, Zander, Kylee. Grandchildren- Halayah, Jr, Shyanne, Annabelle, Adrian, Maya, Ethan, Owen, Toni, Rey, and Jordyn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 18, 2020