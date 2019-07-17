Christina Diane Samuels passed away one year ago today from complications of a cardiac arrest. She was born December 21st 1951 in Sacramento, where she happily lived for most of her life. She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Jaime. Christina worked for the SCUSD for almost thirty years. She loved learning, reading, playing Boggle, weenie dogs, and pickles. She was kind, funny, feisty, creative, and magical. Christina and her daughter shared a love for books, and stories that took them to many far off lands, even if their bodies stayed in Sacramento. Those fortunate enough to be her friend miss her compassion and humor deeply. Please imagine, laugh, hug someone, and eat a taco in honor of her today. The world is a less whimsical place without her. She was and always will be greatly loved.

