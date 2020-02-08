Survived by Michael; son, Scott; daughter in law, Raime; and grandson Cameron. God saw that Chris was getting tired and a cure was not to be so she picked her up in loving arms and whispered, "Come with me." With tearful eyes you watched her suffer, and saw her fade away. And even though you loved her dearly you couldn't make her stay. And although her time may have seemed too brief, her body had served her, there was so much she couldn't say or do. Cherished memories don't fade just because a love one's gone. For as long as there is memory, they live within our hearts each day. Feel no guilt in laughter, she knows how much you care. You can't grieve forever, and she wouldn't want you to. She'd hope that you would carry on and do the things that make you happy. Talk about the good times and the ways you showed you cared, the times you spent together and the happy times you shared. She will always be with you. -KR

