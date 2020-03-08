Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina S. Payawal-Lathan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Christina S. Payawal-Lathan, passed away on February 26, 2020. She was the wife of James Lathan after sharing 12 wonderful years of marriage together. Born in Sacramento, California, she was the daughter of Benny and Alfreda Payawal. She graduated from Burbank High School, and later went on to earn an Associate Degree for Medical Assistant and completed Certification Programs for Medical Radiography. She later gained employment at Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center as a Medical Assistant. She was a member of New Testament Baptist Church. She enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, dancing, road trips, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and countless friends that she adopted as family members. She will always be remembered for her bright and infectious smile, her laughter and a giggle that tinkled like a wind chime and most of all for her un-limitless capacity to love others without condition. She is survived by her husband James Lathan; brother Raymond Payawal (Carol Magdaluyo); children Jason and Jackie Pennington, Tenisha Kpakarodgers, Sean Lathan; godson Tommy Davis; grandchildren Jason, Jace, Jada and Jackson Pennington, Ollie and Ellie Cason, Thalia, Iyanni and Armani Kpakarodgers; great grandchildren Skyler Lathan and Nai'Elle Cobbins; cousins Gabe and Nellie Hernandez and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Benny and Alfreda Payawal; siblings John Kennedy, Daniel, and Abe Payawal, Norma Lucio and Leticia Payawal. The memorial service will be held on March 10, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center at 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento CA 95820.

