On July 9, 2020, our beautiful daughter passed from our arms into her savior Jesus' arms at the young age of 45. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lowell, Harriet, Tina and Roy. She is survived by her devoted children, Brianna and Jayden, her loving sister, Cyndi (Kyron) and beloved nephew, Gabriel; all in Maine. She leaves behind her heartbroken mom and dad, Susan and Chevo, aunts Sylvia, Lauren, Coreen and Kevyn, uncles Oscar and Noe, many cousins and second cousins and former husband, Jason. Christine loved her family and friends and enjoyed helping people in any way she could. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and moved to Sacramento a year later. She worked for Sacramento Sweets even before graduation from Rio Linda High School and in property and apartment management for years. She loved camping, thrift-shopping, Cyndi Lauper,Marilyn Monroe, Betty Boop, Moon and Stars, collecting roosters then crosses and anything cactus-like. We thank the staff of Season's Hospice especially nurse Pam for her care. There will be a private family service at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please consider a memorial contribution in Christine's name to Peace Lutheran Church, 924 San Juan Road, Sacramento, CA 95834 her home church since 1976.



