Christine Anne Fletcher Zehnder died peacefully in her home on Saturday, December 14. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Grammar School and St. Francis High School. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward (Ted) and Alyse Fletcher, her sister Sue Bergen, and brother John Fletcher. She is survived by her son Mitch Zehnder, and his wife Celine, and their children who were the delight of Chris' life, Declan and Emme, her brother Mike Fletcher and sister Catherine Ernst. Services will be private. Because she loved animals, remembrances may be made with the SPCA. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019