August 19, 2020 Christine Joyce Harris (Bear) made her peaceful transition November 19, 2020. Born July 23, 1951, to loving parents Charles Arnold Bear and Joyce Vallentyne Bear (Eckerstrom), in Hawthorne, Nevada, Christine is survived by siblings, Charles H. Bear, Mary R. Bear, and Carol A. Bear, loving extended family and friends of whom all adored her. Raised in Sacramento CA, Grant Union High alumni, Christine was a long-time telephone operator with Pacific Bell/Telesis. Upon retirement, Christine returned to Sacramento to earn her BS Accounting degree at Sacramento State University. Christine then worked for CA Franchise Tax Board until her second retirement October 2018. Christine was a loving, fun, creative person. As a lover of fashion, Christine cut a stylish presence wherever she went. Christine even had a poem published, "That's The Fun Part," 2001. Christine's positive love-of-life spirit and infectious laugh will be deeply missed by family and friends. Honoring Christine's wishes, there will be no services.



