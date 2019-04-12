Christine (Chris) L. Andis, born 1/27/52 in San Francisco, CA, sucumbed to cancer at home on 1/8/19. For those who knew her, you know that a tome the size of the dictionary would be too small to capture how wonderful she was. "Don't cry because it's over, Smile because it happened."- Dr. Seuss. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, 4/13/19 at the Sacramento Center for Spiritual Living, 6035 Main Ave., Orangevale, CA starting at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers send donations to the Sac County Animal Shelter.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2019