2020) Christine M. Stevens, 75, of Sacramento, CA died unexpectedly Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in Carmichael. Born Feb, 27, 1944, in Des Moines, IA, moving to St. Louis, MO in the early 60s then to Huntington Beach, CA in the early 70s, and eventually to Sacramento in 1975. Survived by her husband of 46 years, Gordon Stevens, three children, Jason Stevens, Melissa Writesman & Bruce Gossett, brother and sister Rex LeCocq & Annette Miller, and grandkids Austin & Kali. Preceded in death by her two sons Matt & Mark Gossett, first husband David Gossett, father Doyle T. LeCocq & mother Mary Louise Miller LeCocq. She loved her family & church, gardening, travel, food, classic cars, a good laugh and was loved by all who knew her. She was a rad mom, beloved wife & great friend who will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be held by her family in the near future.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020

