Obituary

Christine Chehak Schultz entered life eternal at age 35 on March 27, 2020 in Sacramento, California. Christine resided in Sacramento where she worked for California Public Employees Retirement System for 18 years, attended Mira Loma High School and graduated from California State University in Sacramento with a degree in English Literature. Christine loved reading, music, and spending time at home with her family. Christine was a wonderful mother and loving wife who sincerely cared about others and loved her family and friends very much. She will be missed dearly by many people, and will never be forgotten. Christine is survived by her husband Tom Schulz and son Carter, parents Randy and Ann Chehak, brothers David Chehak and Josh Thomas, grandmother Eileen Chehak, uncles and aunts John and Jody Graesser, James and Reba Bender, Michael and Marisa Bender, John and Nora Molloy, grand-uncle Kurt Fiedler, cousins Justin and Stacy Graesser, Joshua Graesser, John and Amanda Bender, Josef and Josie Bender, Alex Bender, Aidan Bender, Kristen Owen (James), Eric Fiedler, Father and Mother In-Law Walter and Valerie Schultz, brother and sister in-law Kevin and Kim Schultz, and many other family and friends. A celebration of life for Christine will be held when stay-at-home restrictions are lifted.

