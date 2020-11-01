Christino Amicucci

February 11, 1933 - October 23, 2020

Sacramento, California - On Friday, October 23, 2020, Christino L. Amicucci Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 87 in Sacramento, CA. Chris was born on February 11, 1933, in Donora, PA, to Christino and Adeline Amicucci. Known as "Corky" to his family and friends, he graduated from Donora High School in 1952 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He moved to Sacramento in 1960. Chris worked for the US Post Office and retired after 30 years. He enjoyed playing softball, loved to talk sports with his buddies and appreciated a good jigsaw puzzle. A longtime season ticketholder, Chris loved watching the 49ers and one of his favorite memories was going to Detroit to watch the 49ers win their first Super Bowl. He is survived by his son, Pat Amicucci and daughter-in-law Sheri Dobler; daughter, Kristin Boettcher and son-in-law Jay Boettcher; grandson, Matthew; brother, Ermundo "Mundo"; and sister Eunice Gandley. Those preceding Chris in death are his longtime companion Barbara Kelly, his parents, his brothers Joseph and Albert and his sisters Ida Panseri, Erma Zema, and Angeline Smith. No service will be held.





