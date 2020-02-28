Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher J. Hopson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chris's 30-year battle with Parkinson's disease ended on February 4th, 2020 at the young age of 67. His parents, John and Catherine, and his sister, Jacqueline (Lou), pre-deceased him. His family would like to acknowledge Dr. Michael Aminoff and Dr. Phillip Starr at UCSF as well as Dr. Erica Byrd and PA Linda Ramatowski at Sutter Neurology, and Price Family Practice for their excellence in his treatment and care since his diagnosis. We are certain his life was better because of them. Chris had an exciting career spanning 30 years with Tower Records. He started as a store clerk and progressed to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Worldwide. He traveled the world supporting the mission of his mentor, Russ Solomon; providing the best selection of music at the best price. His love of music drove his creativity and this was acknowledged by the many awards he received for his digital and print advertising for the company. He celebrated these successes with his dedicated staff. Chris retired from Tower in 2001 and culminated his 30 years of employment with a fundraiser event, which raised over $250,000 for Michael J. Fox Foundation and UCSF Neurology Department. His optimism and dedication spurred him on to join the Parkinson Association of Northern California where he served on the Board for many years. He also served on the Board of Sacramento Theater Company where he shared his expertise in Marketing. Chris was diagnosed at age 38 and was one of the few young onset patients in California. His response to the hard news was to ride 89 miles around Lake Tahoe with friends and family in tow. This would be the beginning of many cycling trips in California and eventually France. As long as he was able, he cycled. When it became perilous, he diverted to a 3-mile daily walk with his dogs. His courage and vigor allowed him to live a good life in retirement. Chris is survived by his daughter, Lauren, his son, Max, and wife, Pam. No Music, No Life was the legacy he left his family; making sure they were never without the most current music or his favorites playing at home or in the car. Play a game of cribbage and remember him. He loved to win. He leaves behind many dear friends as well as beloved cousins here and especially in England and Scotland; all who have stories and memories to last a lifetime. His dry wit and pranks, as well as his courage and sense of humor, will live on through his children. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Christopher's name may be made to the Brain Support Network at

