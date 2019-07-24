Union worker for 20 years. Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Son, and Uncle. "Loved by many hated by few". Survived by son Craig Carey, daughter Rachel McKaughan, grandchildren Craig, Tucker, Allie and Max Carey, Kaeden, Kenneth, Zierra, Lexielynn and Katlin McKaughan, brother of George and Tamara Harrison and Daleleen Carey, son of Sharon Bailey, uncle of Melinda Aguilar, Tanya Harrison, Vincent Konkler and Annabelle Carey. Chris's wishes were to go out with one last BooYah so please join us for a celebration of Life on July 26, 2019 @ Alamar Marina Restaurant and Bar 5999 Garden Highway Sacramento Ca. 95837 6pm-10pm Please no high heels
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 24, 2019