Christopher John Peiffer, 58, of Rocklin, CA, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He died at Sutter Roseville Medical Center due to complications from a severe stroke. Chris was born on March 8, 1962 in Oskaloosa, IA to his father John and his mother Sandra. He was the eldest sibling in his family to his brother Timothy and sister Suzanne. When he was 13 years old, he moved with his family to Davis, CA where he attended Davis High School. He met his wife and love of his life, Janet Springer, in 1985 and they became happily married in 1987. Chris and Janet moved to Woodland, CA in 1988 after purchasing their first home. In Woodland they had two children, their son, Nicholas, born in 1991 and their daughter, Shannon, born in 1994. In 1997, Chris moved to Rocklin, CA where he and Janet sought to raise their family. Chris was always a dedicated worker. He began working when he was only nine years old as a paperboy in Oskaloosa, IA, where he was known for his ability to deliver papers in even the most austere conditions. In 1980, as a sophomore in high school, Chris first entered the retail industry working for American Stores, Inc. as a courtesy clerk at the Lucky Market in Davis. In 1990, he was promoted to Receiving Manager and Department Head. In 1995, he became self-employed as the sole distributor for Eagle Brands of California snacks within a large territory. While he increased regional sales by 51%, Eagle Brands abruptly shut down in 1996 forcing Chris to unexpectedly seek employment elsewhere. He seamlessly transitioned to Mother's Cookies shortly afterward to work as a route sales representative. Two years after starting at Mother's, Chris was awarded District Sales Representative of the Year for four years straight from 1997-2000. Chris' success led him to become a district sales manager in 2001. In 2004, he left Mother's Cookies and joined Pepperidge Farm as a district sales manager within the Sacramento, Redding, Reno, and northern Nevada regions. In 2005, he earned the Margaret Rudkin Award, the highest honor for Pepperidge Farm due to his stellar performance in sales. In 2008, he transitioned to a corporate sales position within Pepperidge Farm as an account manager in the western region. In 2009, Chris was responsible for his district's sales performance finishing first in the nation. Two years later he was promoted to account manager for regional grocery stores in northern CA. In 2014, Chris left Pepperidge Farm to become a retail operations manager with Advantage Solutions where he received the Retail Operations Manager of the Year award for 2016. In February 2020, Chris enthusiastically transitioned to Peet's Coffee as a regional account manager. Chris was known for his strong work ethic, integrity, and a results-driven attitude. Throughout his career, he was highly respected by his peers and was consistently recognized for outstanding achievement. He built strong relationships and established rapport with key individuals to facilitate new business opportunities and several long-lasting friendships. Chris often came off as too serious, even driving his peers to joke about getting him to smile more. However, upon getting to know him, he had a strong, dry wit humor that would always make people laugh at the most unexpected moments. Chris thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, grilling elaborate BBQ meals, exercising, hiking, riding bikes, playing golf, skiing, and watching movies. Chris always stated that his proudest achievement was being able to financially enable both of his children to obtain the four-year college education that he was never able to achieve. He took pride in his son for reaching the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps and getting accepted to Georgetown Law for Fall, 2020. He was equally proud of his daughter for attaining a master's degree in Child Development from UC Davis in 2019 which was fully funded by the university. Chris is survived by his wife of 33 years Janet Peiffer of Rocklin, CA, his son Nick Peiffer of Baltimore, MD, his daughter Shannon Peiffer of Sacramento, CA, his father, Jack Peiffer of Sacramento, CA, his brother Tim and his wife Tina Peiffer of Davis, CA, his sister Suzanne and her husband Stuart Linné of Sacramento, CA, and numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded by his mother, Sandra Peiffer of Davis, CA (July 27, 2000). Chris was laid to rest at Davis Cemetery on April 8, 2020 during a small, private family burial. A celebration of life will occur on a TBD date, location, and time during summer 2020. For more information please contact Janet Peiffer at

In 2004, he left Mother's Cookies and joined Pepperidge Farm as a district sales manager within the Sacramento, Redding, Reno, and northern Nevada regions. In 2005, he earned the Margaret Rudkin Award, the highest honor for Pepperidge Farm due to his stellar performance in sales. In 2008, he transitioned to a corporate sales position within Pepperidge Farm as an account manager in the western region. In 2009, Chris was responsible for his district's sales performance finishing first in the nation. Two years later he was promoted to account manager for regional grocery stores in northern CA. In 2014, Chris left Pepperidge Farm to become a retail operations manager with Advantage Solutions where he received the Retail Operations Manager of the Year award for 2016. In February 2020, Chris enthusiastically transitioned to Peet's Coffee as a regional account manager. Chris was known for his strong work ethic, integrity, and a results-driven attitude. Throughout his career, he was highly respected by his peers and was consistently recognized for outstanding achievement. He built strong relationships and established rapport with key individuals to facilitate new business opportunities and several long-lasting friendships. Chris often came off as too serious, even driving his peers to joke about getting him to smile more. However, upon getting to know him, he had a strong, dry wit humor that would always make people laugh at the most unexpected moments. Chris thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, grilling elaborate BBQ meals, exercising, hiking, riding bikes, playing golf, skiing, and watching movies. Chris always stated that his proudest achievement was being able to financially enable both of his children to obtain the four-year college education that he was never able to achieve. He took pride in his son for reaching the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps and getting accepted to Georgetown Law for Fall, 2020. He was equally proud of his daughter for attaining a master's degree in Child Development from UC Davis in 2019 which was fully funded by the university. Chris is survived by his wife of 33 years Janet Peiffer of Rocklin, CA, his son Nick Peiffer of Baltimore, MD, his daughter Shannon Peiffer of Sacramento, CA, his father, Jack Peiffer of Sacramento, CA, his brother Tim and his wife Tina Peiffer of Davis, CA, his sister Suzanne and her husband Stuart Linné of Sacramento, CA, and numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded by his mother, Sandra Peiffer of Davis, CA (July 27, 2000). Chris was laid to rest at Davis Cemetery on April 8, 2020 during a small, private family burial. A celebration of life will occur on a TBD date, location, and time during summer 2020. 