July 13, 1955 June 5, 2019 Christopher (Chris) Lloyd Robinson, the eldest son of John Lloyd and Annie Robinson (deceased), was born on July 13, 1955, transitioned to eternal life on June 5, 2019, at Mercy San Juan Hospital after a brief illness. He attended Highlands High School, where he played football and ran track; and attended American River College. He is survived by his loving siblings, Georgia O'Brien (Larry) West Bloomfield Michigan, Rolina Brown Elk Grove, California, and Alvion Noel Robinson. Chris was a devoted uncle to six nephews, Christopher O'Brien (Lea), Larry O'Brien, Jr. (Keyaria) Charles Brown (TaMira), Alvion Robinson, Jr. Christian O'Brien, and Cameron O'Brien. His brother-in-law Charles Brown preceded him in death. The Memorial Service will be held at Thompson Rose Chapel, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11:30am. Visitation is June 17, 2019, 3-7:00pm. The full obituary is available at https://www.thompsonrosechapel.com/notices/ Christopher-Robinson
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 15, 2019