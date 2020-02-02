Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher R. Kopf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher R. Kopf, 76, of Camino, California tragically died of a heart attack just before the holidays on November 20, 2019. The oldest of three sons, Chris was born March 16, 1943 to Robert and Jean Kopf in Sacramento, California. He graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1966, and served 20 years in the USAF before retiring as Captain. Chris married Florence A. Marquez in 1967 and had three kids before becoming a widower and single father in 1976. A huge sports fan and athlete, Chris loved to stay active throughout his life. He competed in basketball and tennis in high school and gymnastics for The Air Force Academy. He loved to play tennis and in the past few years enjoyed volunteering as an assistant coach at El Dorado High School. After retirement and many years in Albuquerque, Chris rekindled a romance with his long time significant other Linda Sue Horn. He returned to his home state of California, where he loved and lived with her these past 18 years. Chris was a very generous, giving man who had a huge heart. He enjoyed his family and had a great quirky sense of wit and humor. Chris is survived by his significant other Linda Sue Horn, his brother Jonathan (Buzz) Kopf and sister-in-law Sheila Kopf, brother-in-law James Kopf, daughter Kimberli Kopf, son Eron Kopf, and stepdaughters Rhonnie Rego and Danni Hinshaw. Chris had 5 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Florence Kopf, his parents Robert and Jean Kopf, his youngest brother Cameron Kopf, and eldest daughter Cindy Olguin. On March 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm there will be a celebration of life gathering for family and friends to remember Chris at his childhood home in Sacramento. For information or to RSVP, please email

