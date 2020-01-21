We are devastated to announce the passing of Christopher "C.J." Tousey on January 12, 2020 at the young age of 26. C.J. was born on September 5, 1993 and is survived by his father, Chris, mother, Kelley, and two sisters, Sam and Kailey. Also survived by his grandmothers Bette Deasy, Maureen Wills and Lois Tousey as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by grandfathers Philip Tousey, Thomas Wills and Bill Deasy. Everyone who had ever met C.J. will never forget him. He was just that person that one in a million. C.J. was a blessing to the world and everyone who knew him. Please join the celebration of C.J.'s fabulous 26 full years of life at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mel's Catholic Church, 4745 Pennsylvania Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA. A reception immediately to follow on site. There will be a rosary service on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at East Lawn Chapel located at 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA 95841.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 21, 2020