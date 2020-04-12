Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christy Lynn Whitfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christy Lynn Whitfield came into this world on July 28, 1955 and left this life to be with the Lord on March 31st 2020 after years of serious health issues. She met her husband of 41 years of marriage, Michael P. Whitfield, while they were working at Kmart. Christy found great enjoyment interacting with the public in her 30 plus years of employment at Kmart, Target and H&R Block before her retirement. Christy was stepmother for 42 years to Kevin Whitfield, whom preceded her in death, and Kimberly Rasmussen. She had three granddaughters, Samantha Dow, Samantha Rasmussen, and Renee Rasmussen and one great grandson that made her laugh with his antics. Her greatest pass time was sports. Her first love of sports started with the baseball team SF Giants and continued as a season ticket holder of the NBA Sacramento Kings for 24 years while also enjoying the other local teams, WNBA Monarchs and indoor soccer team, Knights. If she was not wearing her purple Kings jacket, she would have on her red and gold 49ers jersey. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Bob) & Barbara Curry and survived by her two siblings, Robert (Bobby) Curry and Karen Cooke and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life some time in the future in Bakersfield.

