Chrysoula "Chris" Antonopoulos passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born on the Greek island of Crete and moved to the US in 1966. Chris is survived by her husband of 49 years, Vasilios, her sons Dean and Jim, daughters in law Stacey and Stacy, grandchildren Vasilios, Ted, Anthony, Zoe and her sisters Eleni and Giannoula. She also leaves behind multiple nieces and nephews. Chris was a founding member of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Elk Grove and was very dedicated to the church and community. She was a strong woman who battled Multiple Sclerosis for 35 years and fought to the very end. She will be remembered for her caring, selfness nature and her commitment to her family and friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 6, 2019