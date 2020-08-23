Chrysta Sarah Merrick, 97, formerly of Sacramento, passed away in San Rafael, CA, on August 12, 2020. Born on July 16, 1923 in Clio near Flint, Michigan, she was the daughter of Alexander and Francis Adella Young MacDonald. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Joseph Merrick, after 62 years of marriage. Chrysta met Edward at a Sodality Church Dance in Saginaw, Michigan and fell in love and they were married 10 weeks later on July 1, 1948. During WWII, Chrysta worked for a small motor company as both the bookkeeper and drill press operator. Ed became an Official Court Reporter after his service in WWII. Later, a friend in the service let them know about a new job in Sacramento and they moved to California in 1950. They built a house on Del Dayo Drive in Carmichael where they lived for over fifty years and raised five children. The children attended Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School where Chrysta and Ed were church members. The Merricks believed in the power of education. They supported public libraries and always had a book in hand. Ed was an Official Court Reporter on the Superior Court in Sacramento County and Chrysta worked alongside him at home, transcribing his dictation until his retirement. Chrysta and Ed enjoyed alpine skiing around Lake Tahoe with their 5 children, playing bridge and were avid golfers. Chrysta was a devoted wife and mother, greatly involved in the lives of her children. For Chrysta, her family meant everything. Chrysta is survived by her children, Bruce Merrick and his wife Nancy of Cary, NC; Jamie Staskus and her husband Christopher of San Anselmo, CA; Elaine Merrick Wilson of Mountain View, CA; Robert Merrick of Kalispell, MT; and Thomas Merrick of Joshua Tree, CA. Grandchildren are Abigail Merrick of Brooklyn, NY; Jenny Batinich and her husband Kurt of San Rafael, CA; Stacy Montejo and her husband Rob of Washington, DC; and Scott Staskus of San Anselmo, CA. Chrysta will be remembered as a loving and caring mother who was kind to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Ed, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon CA.



