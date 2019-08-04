Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chuck Whitaker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chuck Whitaker, a 70-year resident of Fair Oaks, passed away at his home on July 15 after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 84. He is survived by his wife Anna; their son Chuck Jr., his partner Tanya Baker and Chuck Jr.'s ex-wife Debbie Kassis; their son Chris and his wife Shannon; and their daughter Maria and her husband Don Lesser. He was blessed by seven grandchildren: Chuck Jr. and Debbie's sons Wesley and Eli; Chris and Shannon's son Chase and daughter Anelia; and Maria and Don's son Alec, daughter GraceAnn and son Owen. Chuck is also survived by his brother Clyde and his wife Roseanne, sister Janice Olsen, brother Bill and his wife Nancy, and sister Mary Bragg and husband David. Chuck and Anna were married for 57 years. Chuck was born in Madison in Yolo County and raised in Carmichael, where he attended Carmichael Elementary School, San Juan High School and then American River College. He served in the Marines during the Korean War, and then worked in rocket testing at Aerojet. After Aerojet he went to work for Sacramento County as a traffic engineer until he retired in the late 90's. Chuck was an animal lover who was particularly attached to his beloved Newfoundlands, but also known for trying to adopt almost any animal passing by that didn't have a tag. He was an avid organic gardener and a Kings and UCLA Bruins basketball fan. During the NCAA's he often told the kids in the evening, "you can watch the UCLA game or go to bed." He enjoyed volunteering as a bartender at the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee for many years. He started running in his 50s and ran marathons into his late 70's, often placing at or near the top of his age group. Among their many wonderful memories, his children will remember Chuck for making them jump with him off bridges, being at every school sports event, leaping off the waterfall at Gray Eagle Lodge, and teaching the life values they carry with them and pass on to their children today. Instead of flowers the family suggests a donation to the --

