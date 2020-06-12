A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, Uncle Sam went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 7, 2020. Born in Guangzhou Province in China on January 10,1933, he immigrated to San Francisco, CA in 1948 via the General Gordon ship. He then came to Sacramento and met Katherine Gee whom he married in 1951. They raised three children, Pauline (Craig), Peter (Ruby), and Prudence (Henry). Uncle Sam was loved by many and is well known for his love and service to the Lord, dedication to the Sacramento Chinese Community, generosity, kindness, 'unique' sense of humor and love for his family. His loving memory and family legacy will live through his wife, three children, five grandchildren, and nine great -grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Asian Community Center 7334 Park City Drive Sacramento, CA 95831 https://bit.ly/30ucmY3 Chinese Grace Bible Church 6656 Park Riviera Way Sacramento, CA 95831 Due to COVID-19, a private in-person memorial service at the East Lawn Mortuary will be held for immediate family members only. The memorial service is available over Vimeo livestream using this link https://vimeo.com/event/43006 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at exactly 2 PM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 12, 2020.