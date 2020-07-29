Cian Francis O'Neill, 25, of Sacramento and Santa Rosa died suddenly April 25, 2020. He was born January 10, 1995 in Sacramento, the son of Padraig (Gearoid) and Catherine (Cunningham) O'Neill. He graduated from Rio Americano High School and California State University Sacramento with a degree in International Relations and Political Science. He had recently moved to Santa Rosa. In high school he led a drive under the auspices of Rotary International to get supplies for a school in Tanzania. He also volunteered at the Sacramento Food Bank. He lived life with zest and wanted to experience it on his own terms. He had an early second degree black belt in Taekwondo. He was an accomplished horseman and competed all over Northern California as well as Indio and Spruce Meadows. He was a passionate skateboarder, skimboarder and snowboarder. He was proud of his Irish heritage and loved his visits there. Cian is survived and deeply missed by his grieving parents Padraig and Catherine of Sacramento and his sister Alanna. He also leaves his paternal grandmother, Brid O'Neill of Dublin, Ireland, his Godmother, Chris Cunningham of Walsh Island, Ireland and Godfather , Colm O'Neill of Dublin, Ireland, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday August 1st at 11.00am at Our Lady of the Assumption , Carmichael. Attendance is limited because of COVID restrictions. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Vimeo. For details of the link please contact goneill19@gmail.com. Interment will be private and held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expression's of sympathy be considered to Mercy Hospice (9912 Business Park Drive; Suite #100, Sacramento, CA, 95827 [916-281-3900]) or a charity of your choice
.