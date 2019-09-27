Ciarán Patrick Murphy, born June 10, 1977, passed away in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday September 21, 2019, at the age of 42. Born near London, Ciarán lived most of his life in Ireland until moving to California in 2014. He leaves behind his wife Emily, parents Patrick and Mai, brother Fergus (Sarah), sister Rosena (Tim), and 6 nephews and nieces. He will be missed. A viewing will take place on Saturday September 28th at noon, at 8180 Elder Creek Road.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 27, 2019