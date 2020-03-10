Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cidalia Avis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cidalia Avis passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. Born on July 10,1933 in Brava, Cape Verde Island. She is survived by sons Joseph and Peter, sisters Candida, Eugenia and Maria, brother Manual. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cidalia was preceded in death by her husband Peter, Father Jose Baptista, Mother Maria Fernandes Baptista and Brother John Baptista. Cidalia retired from Blue Diamond Growers after 35 years in 1998. Some of her most joyous times were cooking and baking for friends and family, spending hours with her nieces and nephews and tending to her garden and plants. Cidalia's family extends their deepest gratitude to Eugenia Burgo. For almost three years Eugenia has been by her side caring for and loving her. Services will take place on Thursday March 12, 2020 starting at 9 AM at St. Marys Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, Ca. 95820. Burial at St. Marys will immediately follow the services. All are welcome to celebrate Cidalia's life at the reception after the burial.

