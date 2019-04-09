Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Stimers Coxe. View Sign

April 3, 2019 Our precious beacon of light, Cindy Stimers-Coxe, honored by Facebook, family, and many friends, passed away peacefully and gallantly early morning April 3, 2019. Cindy is a graduate of Encina High School in Sacramento, class of 1968 and graduated from Heald Business College in 1970. Cindy worked for Langner & Rifkin from 1970-1978, M&M Carpet in Buena Park 1978-1979, her father Floyd Stimers The Drapery Shop in years 1979-1985, and The Board of Equalization from 1985-2008. Cindy taught us how to take what we have and bring it on for who we are. Cindy taught us real beauty. Cindy reached out to help people when she could. Cindy leaves behind her husband of 12 years Rollin Coxe, son Richard Lovelace, grand daughter age 2 Eden Lily Lovelace, sisters Daphne Sheets, Pamela Hicks, and Sandy Rose, nieces and nephew Jennifer Ervin, Rebecca Hicks, Dawn Drost, and Jason Starks, and great nieces and nephew Billy, Holly, and Robin Ervin, and Gracie and Everett Drost. A memorial service will be held at the Cottage Way Christian Church, 2117 Cottage Way, Sacramento on Saturday April 27, 2019.

