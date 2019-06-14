Born May 20, 1932 in Baxter Springs KS, she passed away peacefully in her home on May 25th 2019, at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years William (Bill) and her son Dennis. She is survived by her children Brenda Young (Jerry), John Wilson (Patricia), Kerry Calamia (Steve) Tracy Jewell, & Lorna Liebe (Kurtis), 12 Grandchildren, 29 Great and 3 Great-Great. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on June 17, 2019 1 pm at her daughters home in Carmichael.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 14, 2019