Claire Patricia Adams (Smith) passed away on June 3, 2019, after a short bout with cancer at the age of 89 at her home of 63 years in Carmichael, CA. A lifetime resident of the Sacramento area, Patsy was born on March 16, 1930, and graduated from Grant Union High School in 1948. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Gordon, her beloved son, Bryan, parents Alfred and Alma Smith, brothers Alfred Smith, Jr., and Jack Smith and sister Barbara Vroman. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Adams, and daughter, Laurie Adams, both of Carmichael, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews. Patsy enjoyed summertime, both by her backyard pool with family, friends and neighbors, as well as at Lake Tahoe, at the beach and at the casino. She was devoted to her family and will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church at 5057 Cottage Way in Carmichael on Saturday, August 24, at 2:00 pm, followed by a gathering at the family home.

