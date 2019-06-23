Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Tamae Hayashi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clara Tamae Hayashi was born May 9, 1930 in Florin, CA to Ichitaro and Yoneyo Makishima. She was the eighth of nine children. Along with her family, Clara was interned during World War II at the Tule Lake Segregation Center. In 1945 the family returned to the Sacramento area and resumed farming. After graduating from Grant Union High School in 1949, Clara worked for a year then started nursing school. She decided on nursing because she wanted to be useful so she would not be sent to an internment camp again. Clara graduated from Sacramento City College in 1952 and began working at the Sacramento County Hospital. Clara married Masao Roy Hayashi on October 5, 1958 and had three children. After several years as a stay-at-home mother, she returned to nursing in 1972. Clara worked at the UC Davis Medical Center for 10 years in the neonatal intensive care unit, then in the neonatal step down unit until her retirement in 1989. Clara and Roy moved to Chino Hills in 1990 to be close to their grandchildren. Clara loved her fruit trees in Chino Hills, crafting at the Orange County Buddhist Church, sewing, quilting, teaching Sunday School, and her time with her grandchildren. She and Roy became world travelers in retirement, visiting Japan four times, China, Singapore, Peru, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, France, Egypt, Norway, Canada, Mexico, as well as many parts of the U.S. They especially enjoyed jaunts to Laughlin, NV. Clara was married for 59 years until Roy's death in 2017. She is survived by her children, Sandra Minner (Bill) of Bakersfield, CA, Patricia Ruiz of Diamond Bar, CA, and Dean Hayashi of Fremont, CA; her sister, Alma Koyasako of Sacramento, CA; four grandchildren, Amanda Prechtl (Eric), Alex Ruiz, Wesley Minner, and Mara Minner (fiancé Edwin Cordon); and one great-grandchild, John Prechtl; as well as 33 nieces and nephews. Clara is also survived by sisters-in-law Ruth Hayashi, Emmie Makishima, and Kazuko Makishima. Clara was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Kaneo Makishima, Morio Makishima, Sakae Ikemoto, Takeshi Makishima, Joe Makishima, Blossom Ikemoto, and Ben Makishima. In her last weeks of life, Mom said her greatest regret was that she had never learned to ride a bicycle. We assured her that if that was her greatest regret, then she had a pretty good life. Clara entered the Pure Land on June 12, 2019 at the age of 89. A private family funeral has been scheduled. Clara requested no flowers or koden.

