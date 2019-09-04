Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clare Curran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clare Curran has joined the angels and is reunited with her husband, Michael Curran. Born in San Francisco, raised in Ione and Glen Ellen, Clare loved to travel the world, but Northern California was always home. She met and married Mike, a young USAF airman, in San Francisco in 1955. They started their family in North Highlands while Mike was stationed at McClellan AFB. They traveled the world with their growing family for Mike's USAF assignments in the Philippines, Arkansas, Guam, Indiana, and Okinawa with intermittent stints back at McClellan, while Mike was in Vietnam. When the family finally settled in Citrus Heights in 1973, Clare planted deep roots in the community. She volunteered at her children's schools in the SJUSD. She was a RN and NP at Mercy Hospitals until 1996 when a badly broken wrist forced her into retirement. Not ready to give up caring for others, Clare worked with other nurses and the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento to establish a parish nursing program at Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner and volunteer for more than 45 years. Caring for others and living her faith defined Clare. She was lovingly dubbed "Charitable Clare" by her daughter, Maureen, for her outrageous acts of charity, like the time she was on her way into Mercy San Juan Hospital for her own major surgery and she sent Mike back to the car to get grocery bags of cereal to donate to the food closet. Always thinking of others, caring for others, and being charitable in thought, word and deed; that is who Clare was (and is in Heaven!). She is survived by her children Steve Curran (wife Cheryl), Jim Curran (wife Jacqueline), Therese Wiley (husband Jerold), Tom Curran (wife Amy), Maureen Gaumer (husband Patrice); and grandchildren Tristan Wiley, Amanda Hundt, Aurore Gaumer, Trey Grijalva, Olivia Grijalva, Jane Curran, Madeleine Curran, Ellie Curran; three great grandchildren Jacks Wiley, Owen Wiley and Sam Hundt; and her sister, Kathie Foster. There will be a Rosary Service at 5:00PM Tuesday, September 3 and Funeral Mass at 10:00AM Wednesday, September 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church 7817 Old Auburn Rd, Citrus Heights. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights immediately following the Funeral Mass. A reception and celebration of Clare's life will be at noon Wednesday, September 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Clare Curran has joined the angels and is reunited with her husband, Michael Curran. Born in San Francisco, raised in Ione and Glen Ellen, Clare loved to travel the world, but Northern California was always home. She met and married Mike, a young USAF airman, in San Francisco in 1955. They started their family in North Highlands while Mike was stationed at McClellan AFB. They traveled the world with their growing family for Mike's USAF assignments in the Philippines, Arkansas, Guam, Indiana, and Okinawa with intermittent stints back at McClellan, while Mike was in Vietnam. When the family finally settled in Citrus Heights in 1973, Clare planted deep roots in the community. She volunteered at her children's schools in the SJUSD. She was a RN and NP at Mercy Hospitals until 1996 when a badly broken wrist forced her into retirement. Not ready to give up caring for others, Clare worked with other nurses and the Catholic Diocese of Sacramento to establish a parish nursing program at Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner and volunteer for more than 45 years. Caring for others and living her faith defined Clare. She was lovingly dubbed "Charitable Clare" by her daughter, Maureen, for her outrageous acts of charity, like the time she was on her way into Mercy San Juan Hospital for her own major surgery and she sent Mike back to the car to get grocery bags of cereal to donate to the food closet. Always thinking of others, caring for others, and being charitable in thought, word and deed; that is who Clare was (and is in Heaven!). She is survived by her children Steve Curran (wife Cheryl), Jim Curran (wife Jacqueline), Therese Wiley (husband Jerold), Tom Curran (wife Amy), Maureen Gaumer (husband Patrice); and grandchildren Tristan Wiley, Amanda Hundt, Aurore Gaumer, Trey Grijalva, Olivia Grijalva, Jane Curran, Madeleine Curran, Ellie Curran; three great grandchildren Jacks Wiley, Owen Wiley and Sam Hundt; and her sister, Kathie Foster. There will be a Rosary Service at 5:00PM Tuesday, September 3 and Funeral Mass at 10:00AM Wednesday, September 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church 7817 Old Auburn Rd, Citrus Heights. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights immediately following the Funeral Mass. A reception and celebration of Clare's life will be at noon Wednesday, September 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close