Clare Handcock

May 13, 1935 - October 29, 2020

Roseville, California - Clare Handcock died October 29, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her 4 children; John, Charles (Sharlene), Theresa (Mike) Montalbano, and Donna (Jeff) Makaiwi. A son, Dan, predeceased her. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Chris, Jason (Courtney), Jessica, Tiffany Clark (Jason), Kelsey, Christy and Hayley Handcock and Jennifer, Katharine and Alec Makaiwi and great grandsons Nolan and Keith Clark She was born May 1935 in Santa Barbara and graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University in Los Angeles with a B.S. in Nursing. She married James "Tom" Handcock of the USAF in 1955 and followed him to Japan, Michigan, Virginia, the Azores, Colorado and finally to McClellan AFB. She was a school nurse for the Infant Development Program at Sacramento County Office of Education for 20 years and more recently gave flu shots at Kaiser Roseville. She was very active in many groups in Sun City Roseville. Burial will be at the VA cemetery at the Presidio in San Francisco. Donations may be made to St. Clare Church Roseville in lieu of flowers.





