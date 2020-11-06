1/1
Clare Handcock
1935 - 2020
Clare Handcock
May 13, 1935 - October 29, 2020
Roseville, California - Clare Handcock died October 29, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her 4 children; John, Charles (Sharlene), Theresa (Mike) Montalbano, and Donna (Jeff) Makaiwi. A son, Dan, predeceased her. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Chris, Jason (Courtney), Jessica, Tiffany Clark (Jason), Kelsey, Christy and Hayley Handcock and Jennifer, Katharine and Alec Makaiwi and great grandsons Nolan and Keith Clark She was born May 1935 in Santa Barbara and graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University in Los Angeles with a B.S. in Nursing. She married James "Tom" Handcock of the USAF in 1955 and followed him to Japan, Michigan, Virginia, the Azores, Colorado and finally to McClellan AFB. She was a school nurse for the Infant Development Program at Sacramento County Office of Education for 20 years and more recently gave flu shots at Kaiser Roseville. She was very active in many groups in Sun City Roseville. Burial will be at the VA cemetery at the Presidio in San Francisco. Donations may be made to St. Clare Church Roseville in lieu of flowers.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Dear family, I was saddened to hear of the loss of your dear mother. She meant alot to so many people. She was my coworker in SCOE/IDP I was a young Nurse at the time and Clare was one of my colleagues. She lite up a room with her smile, and her demeanor. She was a genuine spirit who made all feel comfortable in her presence. She was a great support to me, she had wisdom, wit, insight to how to navigate life. She lightened the mood during crisis or change, she could add meaning of what is really important in life. Such as; " you only have this moment to be with your child, and don't loose sight of that gift of time." She loved her family, and spoke of you all. She retired with grace to start her new life in Sun City. Please know how much Clare meant to me and so many others, especially the families she served with her Team. We loved your mom very much. I am glad she had a full life and retirement, her legacy lives on in each generation. Fondly with love, Christy Thomas
Christy Thomas
Coworker
