Clare Phillips
1934 - 2020
Clare Phillips
August 30, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Sacramento, California - Phillips, Clare entered into rest Oct. 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Phillips. Beloved mother of Barbara Sharp (Brian). Devoted grandmother of Kasey (Robert) and Michael. Great grandmother of Dylan, Nathan & Elizabeth. Dear sister of Joseph (Mary), Mary (Greg) & Denise (Lou). Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her son, David; brothers, James, Jack & Bernie. Born in Green Bay, WI, she was a die-hard Packer fan! Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:30 at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St. West Sacramento, CA. Private inurnment, St. Mary's Cemetery.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
River Cities Funeral Chapel
River Cities Funeral Chapel
910 Soule Street
West Sacramento, CA 95691
(916) 371-4535
