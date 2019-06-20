Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clare T. Pierini. View Sign Service Information River Cities Funeral Chapel 910 Soule Street West Sacramento , CA 95691 (916)-371-4535 Send Flowers Obituary

Clare T. Pierini, 94, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Clare grew up in the Bryte area of West Sacramento and was one of four daughters and two sons of Vittorio Colombani and Teresa (Borghesi) Colombani. When Clare was in her teens recovering from bone disease, she was told by her doctors that she would never walk nor have children. Her indomitable spirit proved them wrong. Clare went on to marry Fred "Freddy" Pierini in 1944 and have four children, Rodney (Laurie), Craig (Cheryl), Bruce (Wayne) and Michele. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred. Clare worked at Holy Cross Elementary School and Washington Unified SD as a Reading Specialist for 22 years; at the same time as she raised four children, she helped keep the elementary school operating by weekly volunteering with Fred at the parish Bingo Hall; she and Fred also were instrumental in building Holy Cross Parish. When in her teens, Clare was an avid baseball player and later bowled with Capitol Sky Park, Fred's company at the Executive Airport. She is survived by her dear sister Helen Korbmaker and will always be cherished in her memory. She will also be held in memory by her own children, five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. She was well-known for her sharp wit, great hospitality, green thumb and fun nature. Family members often came to Clare for her perceptive advice. Special thanks to caregiver, Mekala Moore, for her loving care to our mother these past two years. Visitation will be at River Cities Funeral Home in West Sacramento (910 Soule St, West Sacramento, CA 95691) on Friday, June 21st at 4:00pm followed by a 6:00pm Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 22nd at Our Lady of Grace Parish Church (911 Park Boulevard, West Sacramento, CA 95691) at 1:30pm. Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery (6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820).

Clare T. Pierini, 94, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Clare grew up in the Bryte area of West Sacramento and was one of four daughters and two sons of Vittorio Colombani and Teresa (Borghesi) Colombani. When Clare was in her teens recovering from bone disease, she was told by her doctors that she would never walk nor have children. Her indomitable spirit proved them wrong. Clare went on to marry Fred "Freddy" Pierini in 1944 and have four children, Rodney (Laurie), Craig (Cheryl), Bruce (Wayne) and Michele. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Fred. Clare worked at Holy Cross Elementary School and Washington Unified SD as a Reading Specialist for 22 years; at the same time as she raised four children, she helped keep the elementary school operating by weekly volunteering with Fred at the parish Bingo Hall; she and Fred also were instrumental in building Holy Cross Parish. When in her teens, Clare was an avid baseball player and later bowled with Capitol Sky Park, Fred's company at the Executive Airport. She is survived by her dear sister Helen Korbmaker and will always be cherished in her memory. She will also be held in memory by her own children, five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. She was well-known for her sharp wit, great hospitality, green thumb and fun nature. Family members often came to Clare for her perceptive advice. Special thanks to caregiver, Mekala Moore, for her loving care to our mother these past two years. Visitation will be at River Cities Funeral Home in West Sacramento (910 Soule St, West Sacramento, CA 95691) on Friday, June 21st at 4:00pm followed by a 6:00pm Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 22nd at Our Lady of Grace Parish Church (911 Park Boulevard, West Sacramento, CA 95691) at 1:30pm. Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery (6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820). Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close