Service Information
Miller Funeral Home
507 Scott St.
Folsom , CA 95630
Service
9:45 AM
Miller Funeral Home
507 Scott St.
Folsom , CA 95630
Obituary

Jerry was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 20th, 1926. He passed away on Dec 30, 2019 in Fair Oaks, California Jerry was the oldest of four and had two brothers, Ivan Mark Klingelhoets, James Arthur Klingelhoets. He also has one sister Ida Mae Klingelhoets Zahler, who he adores. Jerry left the farm in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy to help fight in World War II. He reenlisted in 1953 to serve in the Korean War conflict. Jerry also joined the Air Force in 1955 and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force in 1970. He was a loving husband to both Nancy Jane Woodel Klingelhoets and Doris Jean Haus Klingelhoets. Jerry had two Sons with Nancy, John Ray and Robert James, two grandsons Christopher Adam, Cody Allen and one Great Grand Daughter, Emmalynne Klingelhoets, as well as one Great Grandson Brandtley Klingelhoets. He will be missed and honored for generations to come. He was truly an American hero. Services will be held Saturday January 11th, 2019 at 9:45 am Miller Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street, Folsom, Ca 95630.

