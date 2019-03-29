Clarence Milton Edward Sylvester

Clarence Milton Edward Sylvester, a Godly man leave life memories to his wife Gloria of 29 1/2 years, his step-children Selena Zenn-Butler, Willie Zenn (Nanteese) and Deborah Zenn-Dokes; daughter Wynesta Clipper (Deceased), Granddaughter Yoshi Clipper; of his twelve siblings Clausell Sylvester (Lorraine) and Ida Sylvester Ely; adopted son Roderick Sylvester (Barbara); of his previous marriage five children "caught in his net"; many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many, many friends. Per his request there will be no services
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 29, 2019
