Clarence Milton Sylvester was born June 9, 1934 to Mary Ida Sylvester and Archie Jackson in Mobile Alabama, and was a longtime resident of Sacramento. Clarence passed away at the age of 84 on March 22, 2019. He served 3 years in the military, and worked at McClellan AFB where he retired as a Planner in 1989. Clarence is survived by his sons Clarence II (Davette) Roderick (Barbara), Michael (Darlinda), and Derek; his daughters Cheryl (Mark) and Nicole; daughter in-law Catherine, sister Mary Ida Ely, brother Clausell Sylvester, sister in-laws Betty Jean Cunningham and Sarah Stoney, 14 grandchildren, 8 great grand children, and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 24th Street Baptist Church on Saturday, March 30 2019 at 3:30 PM, located at 7510 24th Street, Sacramento CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019
