Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Milton I. Sylvester. View Sign

Clarence Milton Sylvester was born June 9, 1934 to Mary Ida Sylvester and Archie Jackson in Mobile Alabama, and was a longtime resident of Sacramento. Clarence passed away at the age of 84 on March 22, 2019. He served 3 years in the military, and worked at McClellan AFB where he retired as a Planner in 1989. Clarence is survived by his sons Clarence II (Davette) Roderick (Barbara), Michael (Darlinda), and Derek; his daughters Cheryl (Mark) and Nicole; daughter in-law Catherine, sister Mary Ida Ely, brother Clausell Sylvester, sister in-laws Betty Jean Cunningham and Sarah Stoney, 14 grandchildren, 8 great grand children, and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 24th Street Baptist Church on Saturday, March 30 2019 at 3:30 PM, located at 7510 24th Street, Sacramento CA.

Clarence Milton Sylvester was born June 9, 1934 to Mary Ida Sylvester and Archie Jackson in Mobile Alabama, and was a longtime resident of Sacramento. Clarence passed away at the age of 84 on March 22, 2019. He served 3 years in the military, and worked at McClellan AFB where he retired as a Planner in 1989. Clarence is survived by his sons Clarence II (Davette) Roderick (Barbara), Michael (Darlinda), and Derek; his daughters Cheryl (Mark) and Nicole; daughter in-law Catherine, sister Mary Ida Ely, brother Clausell Sylvester, sister in-laws Betty Jean Cunningham and Sarah Stoney, 14 grandchildren, 8 great grand children, and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 24th Street Baptist Church on Saturday, March 30 2019 at 3:30 PM, located at 7510 24th Street, Sacramento CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close