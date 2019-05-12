Clarence N. Facha

Clarence N. Facha, 94, gently passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born in Newcastle, CA on July 13, 1924 to late Antonio & Anna (King) Facha. He honorably served in the US Marine Corps WWII, worked for Teichert (OE3 Union) for over 30 years & played an integral role with the Elks #6 PM team where he holds a life membership (58 years). A pilot & ski patroller who road motorcycles, golfed, gardened & danced. He was predeceased by wives Marilyn, Muriel & Margaret; & will be dearly missed by his 4 step children, 12 nieces & nephews, many cousins, extended family & a host of beloved friends. Private ceremony at St. Mary's Cemetery on May 16 followed by a 1 pm Celebration of Life at the Elks. To honor his memory, donate to Elks Lodge #6 on behalf of Clarence N. Facha.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019
