Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence N. Facha. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence N. Facha, 94, gently passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born in Newcastle, CA on July 13, 1924 to late Antonio & Anna (King) Facha. He honorably served in the US Marine Corps WWII, worked for Teichert (OE3 Union) for over 30 years & played an integral role with the Elks #6 PM team where he holds a life membership (58 years). A pilot & ski patroller who road motorcycles, golfed, gardened & danced. He was predeceased by wives Marilyn, Muriel & Margaret; & will be dearly missed by his 4 step children, 12 nieces & nephews, many cousins, extended family & a host of beloved friends. Private ceremony at St. Mary's Cemetery on May 16 followed by a 1 pm Celebration of Life at the Elks. To honor his memory, donate to Elks Lodge #6 on behalf of Clarence N. Facha.

Clarence N. Facha, 94, gently passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Born in Newcastle, CA on July 13, 1924 to late Antonio & Anna (King) Facha. He honorably served in the US Marine Corps WWII, worked for Teichert (OE3 Union) for over 30 years & played an integral role with the Elks #6 PM team where he holds a life membership (58 years). A pilot & ski patroller who road motorcycles, golfed, gardened & danced. He was predeceased by wives Marilyn, Muriel & Margaret; & will be dearly missed by his 4 step children, 12 nieces & nephews, many cousins, extended family & a host of beloved friends. Private ceremony at St. Mary's Cemetery on May 16 followed by a 1 pm Celebration of Life at the Elks. To honor his memory, donate to Elks Lodge #6 on behalf of Clarence N. Facha. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close