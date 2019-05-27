Clarence Peter Finneman of Sacramento, CA, passed away May 19, 2019 at the age of 100 years. He was born 12/3/1918 in Pearl Lake, MN. He married Lillian Schreiber 02/22/1941. Clarence served in the US Army in the Pacific and helped build Thule Air Base, Greenland. He and Lillian then moved to CA where he owned/operated several service stations and was a member of the Lutheran Church. After Lillian passed, he joined the WPAC widow & widowers group. He loved to play cards and pool, and playing his organ & harmonica. Clarence will be sadly missed by his sister, 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Lillian, father Theodore & mother Elizabeth (Court), and 9 siblings. Clarence and Lillian can now dance the Tennessee Waltz forever. The funeral will be held on May 29 at 10:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park Chapel located at 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Memorial donations may be made to Snowline Hospice (916) 817-2338.

