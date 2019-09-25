Clarence Robert "Bob" Roles Jr.

Service Information
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Boulevard
Sacramento, CA
95838
(916)-256-2659
Obituary
Bob was born August 6, 1944 in Sacramento CA & passed September 7, 2019 in Carmichael CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Robert Roles Sr. & Ruby Lee Roles-May. He is survived by siblings Robyn, Charles & Candace. Children Sherri, Debra & Scott. Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews & many friends. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes in Sacramento, 4701 Marysville Blvd starting at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shriners Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 25, 2019
