Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Wallers. View Sign

Clarence Theodore Wallers, 86, of Sacramento, California passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 9 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1333 58th Street, Sacramento, California 95819. Father Anthony will be officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held following at the family residence: 261 Orcutt Circle, Sacramento, CA 95834. Clarence was born July 5, 1932 in Fresno, California to Walter and Mary (Crawford) Wallers. On September 2, 1978 he married the Mary Ellen Crosswhite in Reno, Nevada. Clarence was a general engineering contractor for nearly 50 years. He enjoyed working and retired a few years prior to his passing. He was an avid gardener and home improvement guru. He spent most of his weekends tending to his garden and small orchard. He also enjoyed reading, long drives, old westerns and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Clarence is survived by his wife, Mary Wallers of 40+ years; his children:Denise (Wallers) Boomgarten of Redding, CA, John Moreno with his wife Rachel of El Dorado Hills, CA;Alicia Nowaczyk of Sacramento, CA; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Thean and Seth Boomgarten, Christy (Wallers) Bartee, Dylan Millsaps, Garret and Miranda Nowaczyk; his sisters: Lena Crouch of Redding, CA and Anna Crouch of San Diego, CA; and countless extended family members. He was preceded in death by his son David Wallers in 2004 and his granddaughter Ashley Wallers in 2014.

Clarence Theodore Wallers, 86, of Sacramento, California passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 9 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1333 58th Street, Sacramento, California 95819. Father Anthony will be officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held following at the family residence: 261 Orcutt Circle, Sacramento, CA 95834. Clarence was born July 5, 1932 in Fresno, California to Walter and Mary (Crawford) Wallers. On September 2, 1978 he married the Mary Ellen Crosswhite in Reno, Nevada. Clarence was a general engineering contractor for nearly 50 years. He enjoyed working and retired a few years prior to his passing. He was an avid gardener and home improvement guru. He spent most of his weekends tending to his garden and small orchard. He also enjoyed reading, long drives, old westerns and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Clarence is survived by his wife, Mary Wallers of 40+ years; his children:Denise (Wallers) Boomgarten of Redding, CA, John Moreno with his wife Rachel of El Dorado Hills, CA;Alicia Nowaczyk of Sacramento, CA; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Thean and Seth Boomgarten, Christy (Wallers) Bartee, Dylan Millsaps, Garret and Miranda Nowaczyk; his sisters: Lena Crouch of Redding, CA and Anna Crouch of San Diego, CA; and countless extended family members. He was preceded in death by his son David Wallers in 2004 and his granddaughter Ashley Wallers in 2014. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close