Clarice Ann Moreno, age 75 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. She is survived by her sons Michael, Robert, Joseph, and Jason. She was a proud Grandmother to 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.Clarice was born May 26, 1944 to William and Ethel Franklin. Clarice was the 8th child of 15. Clarice is survived by her sisters, Leota, Marjorie, Susie, Sally, Terisa and Maggie.Clarice was a homemaker for her entire life. Clarice was a proud member of the California Miwok and Assiniboine Sioux Indian Tribes. She danced in her father's California Indian Dance and Cultural Group Miwok Dancing Group. Clarice will be missed beyond words, but her family knows that her spirit will live on with each and every life she touched.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019