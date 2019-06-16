Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarice Ann Moreno. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clarice Ann Moreno, age 75 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. She is survived by her sons Michael, Robert, Joseph, and Jason. She was a proud Grandmother to 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.Clarice was born May 26, 1944 to William and Ethel Franklin. Clarice was the 8th child of 15. Clarice is survived by her sisters, Leota, Marjorie, Susie, Sally, Terisa and Maggie.Clarice was a homemaker for her entire life. Clarice was a proud member of the California Miwok and Assiniboine Sioux Indian Tribes. She danced in her father's California Indian Dance and Cultural Group Miwok Dancing Group. Clarice will be missed beyond words, but her family knows that her spirit will live on with each and every life she touched.

Clarice Ann Moreno, age 75 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. She is survived by her sons Michael, Robert, Joseph, and Jason. She was a proud Grandmother to 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.Clarice was born May 26, 1944 to William and Ethel Franklin. Clarice was the 8th child of 15. Clarice is survived by her sisters, Leota, Marjorie, Susie, Sally, Terisa and Maggie.Clarice was a homemaker for her entire life. Clarice was a proud member of the California Miwok and Assiniboine Sioux Indian Tribes. She danced in her father's California Indian Dance and Cultural Group Miwok Dancing Group. Clarice will be missed beyond words, but her family knows that her spirit will live on with each and every life she touched. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close