Clark was born June 28, 1929 in Clarksburg, California, and passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019 at the age of 90, surrounded by his family. Clark is survived by his four children: Terrie (Gary) Matsumoto of Elk Grove; Bob (Janis) Tokunaga of Sacramento; Joanne (Kevin) Devine of Incline Village, Nevada, and Mark (Linda) Tokunaga of Carson City, Nevada; eight grandchildren; and his brother Roger Tokunaga and sister-in-law Kach Kashima both of Yuba City. At the age of 12, Clark's family of his parents, three sisters and five brothers, was uprooted and interned at the Amache, Colorado concentration camp during World War II. After his freshman year of high school, he left his parents at Amache before the end of the war to live with his brother in Duluth, Minnesota. By the end of four years of high school, Clark attended 4 different high schools in four different states (Amache, Duluth, Lincoln, NE, and Clarksburg, CA). In addition to working to support himself and the family during these years, he found time to play basketball and football. After the war, the Tokunaga clan moved to Yuba City and set up farming operations. Later that year, Clark met his future wife of 65 years, Jeanne Nakamura. They were married on Christmas Day, 1951 after an amazing cross-country trip that is the stuff of family legend. Clark supported the family by owning and operating trucks shipping farm products. He was drafted into the Army in 1951, serving in Japan during the Korean War until 1953, whereupon he returned to Yuba City to farm and truck. Encouraged by a friend in the real estate business, Clark obtained a real estate license in 1959. With little formal education and on the strength of his personality and will, Clark built a real estate business, first in partnership with others before he established his own company in 1971, American Pacific Investment Corporation. His company flourished for 27 years until his retirement in 1998. Some of his deals are landmarks, including the area's first McDonald's and Denny's restaurants, and the development of the west Bridge Street retail district. He thoroughly enjoyed helping his clients achieve their investment goals. A devout Buddhist, Clark served several terms as president of the Marysville Buddhist Church as well as of the local chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Church for many years, right up to his passing. Even as he aged, he attended Sunday services when he could. Clark enjoyed fishing since his early childhood and became an avid golfer. As late as last year, Clark continued to land large rainbows and stripers that he proudly displayed. A long-time member of Peach Tree Golf and Country Club, Clark cherished his many rounds of golf there with friends. He was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco Giants and Forty Niners, but his favorite team was the Sacramento Kings. He was a devoted fan from the moment the team arrived in Sacramento in 1985, made lasting friendships within the Kings organization, and took many former and then-current players on Northern California fishing trips. Memorial services will be held at the Marysville Buddhist Church, 125 B Street, Marysville, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clark's memory may be made to the Marysville Buddhist Church, P.O. Box 1462, Marysville, CA 95901-1462.

