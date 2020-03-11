Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claude Robert Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claude Robert Wilson, aka "Bob" or "Pops" was born November 28, 1931 in Oroville, CA. Bob passed away February 19, 2020 in Carmichael, CA. Bob was born to Claude William and Thelma McMillan Wilson and had two younger brothers, Richard and Thomas, all deceased. Bob married Gloria Jean Avilla in 1954 and is survived by their three children: Michael (Jeanne) Wilson of Lompoc, CA, Nancy Wilson of Woodland, CA and Karen (Bill) Robinson of Carmichael, CA. Grandchildren Eric and Brent Wilson, Valerie Enriquez, Anthony Robinson and Tyler and three great-grandchildren, Emelia and Kash Enriquez and Sawyer Robinson will forever miss Pops. Bob was a US Navy Korean War veteran. He sailed on the USS Andromeda from 1951 to 1955 and saw much of the Asian Pacific. Returning to civilian life, he began a 30 year career in banking, primarily with Bank of America. Sadly, Gloria passed away in 2004, but Bob stayed active with baseball, golf, poker and family. Healthy until he suddenly left us, Bob lived a full and satisfied life and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to a .

