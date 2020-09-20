Attorney Claude William Heavin passed away peacefully at home in Roseville, California, on May 19, 2020 at the age of 85. A 30-year Placer County resident and an active, high-energy community member with a longtime Roseville Law Office, he loved the law, enjoyed a circle of old and new friends, and lived as a proverbial good man with a good life, well respected. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Rable Heavin and Bertha Geneva (Brown) Heavin. He is survived by his deeply loving and caring wife of 41 years, Eeva Liisa; his three children, Judy Testerman, Michael Heavin, and David Heavin; their mother Betty Heavin (Claude's first wife and high school sweetheart); his brother Howard Heavin (Vicki); and his sister Beatrice Heavin. The surviving younger members of the family include the grandchildren Dwayne, Jennifer, Steven, Krystle, and Maylene; the great-grandchildren; the nieces, and a cadre of closer or more removed extended family members and significant others who, as one consulted family source puts it, "are simply too numerous by now to count and list." After Claude's second wife, Rubilda, died at a young age in 1975, he married Eeva in 1978. Claude was born in Kansas on February 22, 1935, and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. Following his graduation from Oakland's Fremont High School (a senior class president), he in 1958 obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of California at Berkeley, followed by a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the Golden Gate University School of Law in 1964. Claude was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1965, with an Active licensed membership maintained through 2015, a full 50 years. In addition to other framed documents, there was always a space on his diploma wall for the valid-for-life Community College Instruction Credential in the Subject Matter Area of Law he received from the California Community Colleges in 1974. Claude's career arc mainly combined the elements of real estate and the law. He started out humbly as a periodic curbside hire at loading docks. After he received his early business training at his Dad's gas station and at his Dad's building-construction project sites, and with his academics in place, Claude worked in Alameda County Assessor's Office reviewing properties. While there, he went to night Law School in San Francisco. After his admission to the State Bar, he joined the Alameda County Public Defender's Office as one of the Assistant Public Defenders taking cases all the way through trial. A bit later, he launched his own, successful Law Office in South Alameda County with a membership in the local Bar Association. Claude's hundreds of career-spanning cases (personal injury, civil, criminal, domestic) as a litigator and trial attorney took him to courthouses up and down the state, with clients from all walks of life. Some of the historic highlights he has to his credit include the published 1970 Kaminski vs. Kaminski family law case 8 Cal. App 3d 563, and the 1979 Ducey vs. Argo Sales Co., landmark California Supreme Court case 25 Cal. 3d 707. In the Roseville Law Office, he primarily practiced in the area of Family Law and related issues, with a membership in The Sacramento County Bar Association and The Placer County Bar Association. Passionate about college sports, Claude was a big Cal Bears fan with season tickets to their football and basketball games for many years. He loved his children and was a good father and life mentor to them, instilling age-appropriate insight. In travel, Claude favored a number of Pacific regions. But still, in its own class, he felt, was the continuous, six-month RV trip across the continental U.S. and Canada he was able to take in 1980, with Eeva as a part-time driver. Among other things, he had always wanted to see as many U.S. College Football Stadiums and State Capitol Buildings as he could. He believed in the restorative powers of his exercise bike and weight set, scenic trips, healthy cooking, wholesome activities with friends, and his big collection of music and books. He supported live performing arts with ardent patronage, and sometimes even starred himself in local theater productions. Amongst his colleagues, peers, forums, clients, friends, and on the deep-down personal family side, Claude was known as the trustworthy, go-to guy who got things done (or who steered you right). In the geographic areas of his influence, he "gave back" via private donations and through participation in community service clubs. For example, prior to his pre-retirement move from Granite Bay to a smaller house in Roseville, he belonged in The Rotary Club of Granite Bay. As a family pillar, Claude is irreplaceable and will be forever missed. As a "cement" for his circle of friends, his gentlemanly fit-in ways and kindhearted humor will be fondly remembered right along with his other special qualities. Claude's cremation arrangements were entrusted to the Chapel of the Valley in Roseville. Claude's last wish was that his ashes would be scattered from an airplane within blue-sky views of the San Francisco Bay and its bridges as a symbolic return to his roots. He suggested that any memorial donations would go to direct assistance groups such as your local Food Bank Services.



