Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia (Ussleman) Tibbits. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claudia Tibbits passed away peacefully on January 26th, 2020, surrounded by family. Soulmate and beloved wife of 61 years to William Tibbits. Incredible mother to sons David (Suzy) and Daniel (Ruth) Tibbits. Very proud and involved grandmother to Brandi (Chris) Brentt, Beck & Blair Paula, Zane, Quinn & Elliot Tibbits and Chelsea (Tony ) Simone. Loving great grandmother to Emma & Charlotte Brentt, Henry Simone and baby girl Simone due in May. Claudia was born on Nov. 20, 1932 to parents Walter and Frances Ussleman in Dickinson, North Dakota. Soon after, the family moved to Tacoma, Washington where she was raised. Claudia was predeceased by sisters Marion and Berniece and only brother Clarence and is survived by sisters Lucille, Delores and Paulett. She leaves behind a multitude of relatives, neighbors and friends too numerous to list. Claudia met her future husband in junior high school and, except for a short break up in high school, were together for the remainder of their lives. A military wife for 24 years she and her husband Bill moved several times after marrying in 1952 until being transferred to McClellan AFB in the late 1950s. Bill and Claudia started a family while living in North Highlands and settled in Orangevale in 1971. A longtime resident of Orangevale and later Citrus Heights, Claudia loved outdoor barbeques, going to the movies, traveling to visit friends and relatives in Washington, Oregon and Florida and her many, many trips to Reno, Tahoe and Hawaii with her husband. Claudia had a very big laugh for such a petite lady and that laugh came frequently and easily and will be very dearly missed. Claudia embraced technology and as her health declined she stayed connected to her kids and grandkids thru social media and her cell phone, to their amazement. Claudia will be dearly missed by all her knew her for her endearing spirit and no-nonsense attitude towards life that made her so approachable and easy to love. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday, Febuary 17th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 7817 Old Auburn Rd. Citrus Heights 95610. A reception will follow at the home of Dave & Suzy Tibbits., 6633 Skyview Dr. Orangevale 95662.

Claudia Tibbits passed away peacefully on January 26th, 2020, surrounded by family. Soulmate and beloved wife of 61 years to William Tibbits. Incredible mother to sons David (Suzy) and Daniel (Ruth) Tibbits. Very proud and involved grandmother to Brandi (Chris) Brentt, Beck & Blair Paula, Zane, Quinn & Elliot Tibbits and Chelsea (Tony ) Simone. Loving great grandmother to Emma & Charlotte Brentt, Henry Simone and baby girl Simone due in May. Claudia was born on Nov. 20, 1932 to parents Walter and Frances Ussleman in Dickinson, North Dakota. Soon after, the family moved to Tacoma, Washington where she was raised. Claudia was predeceased by sisters Marion and Berniece and only brother Clarence and is survived by sisters Lucille, Delores and Paulett. She leaves behind a multitude of relatives, neighbors and friends too numerous to list. Claudia met her future husband in junior high school and, except for a short break up in high school, were together for the remainder of their lives. A military wife for 24 years she and her husband Bill moved several times after marrying in 1952 until being transferred to McClellan AFB in the late 1950s. Bill and Claudia started a family while living in North Highlands and settled in Orangevale in 1971. A longtime resident of Orangevale and later Citrus Heights, Claudia loved outdoor barbeques, going to the movies, traveling to visit friends and relatives in Washington, Oregon and Florida and her many, many trips to Reno, Tahoe and Hawaii with her husband. Claudia had a very big laugh for such a petite lady and that laugh came frequently and easily and will be very dearly missed. Claudia embraced technology and as her health declined she stayed connected to her kids and grandkids thru social media and her cell phone, to their amazement. Claudia will be dearly missed by all her knew her for her endearing spirit and no-nonsense attitude towards life that made her so approachable and easy to love. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Monday, Febuary 17th at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 7817 Old Auburn Rd. Citrus Heights 95610. A reception will follow at the home of Dave & Suzy Tibbits., 6633 Skyview Dr. Orangevale 95662. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close