Celebration of Life 1:00 PM San Juan Masonic Lodge 5944 San Juan Ave Citrus Heights , CA

Born 9/6/1919 in Buxton, Iowa. Passed away 7/10/19 in Orangevale, California. Claudine was two months short of celebrating her 100th birthday. Joining her husband of 69 years who passed 2006. Survived by her daughter Pat Granz, son John V. Timblin III; granddaughters Sheryl Johnson and Susan Granz, grandsons Scott Granz and John V. Timblin IV and great-grandsons Patrick and Lance Johnson, Forrest Timblin; great-granddaughter Sydney Granz; step granddaughters Johanna Peer and Chrysie Franksen; five step great-grandsons; and two step great-granddaughters; nephew Floyd Bradeen and niece Lori Swanson and many great nephews and nieces. Honored for over 50 years membership in the Primrose Chapter of the 'Order of Eastern Star." She was also a member of the Bedouins, Nomads and Gold Panners Masonic Camping Clubs. For many years she coordinated the Christmas Bazaar to benefit . She received numerous honors for her tireless work over the years as a volunteer for the . She was also a member and volunteer for the Senior Gleaners for 25 years. Prior to her retirement she worked at Campbell Soup Company for 19 years and owned The Paint Spot, a building supply and paint store in Placerville, for 13 years. We are having a Celebration of Life on what would have been Claudine's 100th birthday. Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1p San Juan Masonic Lodge 5944 San Juan Ave Citrus Heights, CA 95610 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento 95817 or .

