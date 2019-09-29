Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clee Bertolucci. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clee Bertolucci died in Sacramento at the age of 93 on September 25, 2019. She was born in Woodlake, California on December 27, 1925 as her father began his engineering career helping to build the federal highway system. She lived her childhood on the road with her parents, Eugene and Margaret Applegate and her brother Gene Applegate. They settled into Piedmont in the San Francisco Bay Area as World War II was on the horizon. Clee graduated from Piedmont High School and then from the University of California at Berkeley. She was a member of the Phi Mu Sorority. After the war, Clee moved to Sacramento with her parents, where she met a handsome returning soldier, Jack Bertolucci. They married on December 28, 1947. Jack would become Regional Manager of Norris, Beggs and Simpson, commercial mortgage bankers and property managers. El Dorado Hills was Jack's idea. Their marriage lasted for 65 years until Jack's death in 2013. Clee and Jack traveled extensively and lived in a home filled with art collected on their travels and painted by Clee who was an accomplished artist. They raised their children near Arden Way and Eastern Ave. and then moved to Campus Commons. Clee's final home was the Carlton assisted living facility for six months. Clee is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother and his wife Joanne Applegate. She is survived by her children Katherine Bertolucci, Stephen Bertolucci and his wife Rosa, and Tracy B. Stewart and her children Farrar Clee and Margaret and her husband Robbie Blakney; and by her nephews and niece Bob Applegate, his wife Becky and their son Bryan, Jim Applegate, and Nancy Applegate Coffey and her husband Lyle. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 2720 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary, 6001 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA.

